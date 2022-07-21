Liberia: Senate Concurs With House On Budget

21 July 2022
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Ethel A Tweh

The Plenary of the Liberian Senate has concurred with the House of Representatives on the passage of the draft Restated 2022 National Budget in the tune of US$806,587,341.00.

The Senate Plenary action was triggered by a report from the Joint Committee on Ways, Means, Finance & Budget as well as Public Accounts and Audits.

The concurrence of the budget followed a budget hearing involving the Finance Ministry and the Liberia Revenue Authority officials who answered some questions on the various allocations.

The total revenue envelope for the proposed Restated Budget which was received by the Plenary of the Liberian Senate was US$806,587,341.00. This reflected a net upward adjustment of US$20,000,001.00.

This amount, according to the report, constitutes 2.9 percent over the original approved budget of US$786,587,340.00.

The extra fiscal space was yielded through internal reprioritization of existing programs, identifying additional resources, as well as a World Bank Loan of US$15m.-Edited by Winston W. Parley

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X