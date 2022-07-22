Nigeria: Beyonce Credits Tems As Songwriter in Forthcoming Album

Nigerian music star Tems has been credited as one of the songwriters in the forthcoming album of American superstar, Beyonce.

The American superstar who is set to release her 7th studio album in 7 days has revealed all 16 tracks and their songwriters for the project.

To the surprise of many Nigerians, one of the writers for the 10th track named 'Move' is Nigerian music star Tems. In the list of the songs and their writers, her name was written in full Temilade Openiyi, and not her stage name.

Ever since she shot into the limelight about two years ago, the Nigerian-born star has been gaining recognition from several top artists around the world. In 2021, she was featured by Canadian rapper and singer Drake in the song called 'Fountain'.

In 2022, she also got featured in American singer, Future's song called 'Wait for You'. Moreso, she has been breaking records with her feature on Wizkid's Grammy award-winning song, Essence.

Just recently at the 2022 BET awards, she was nominated for the Best New Act and Best International Act. Terms success took home the award for Best International Act, making her the first African female artiste to bag a BET award.