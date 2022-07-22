Nigeria: Burna Boy's 'Last Last' Makes Billboard Hot 100 Debut

Billboard Hot 100 is the music industry standard record in the United States for songs published weekly by Billboard magazine.

'Last Last', a hit song by Grammy Award-winning Nigeria Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, debuted at number 86 on the Billboard Top 100.

Chart rankings are based on sales, both physical and digital, radio play and online streaming in the U.S.

A new chart is compiled and officially released to the public by Billboard every Tuesday of the week.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that since the song's release in May, it has enjoyed massive domestic and international success.

The song samples the hit track of Toni Braxton titled "He wasn't Man Enough", which was released on February 29, 2000.

'Last Last' is one of the songs in Burna Boy's latest album titled "Love, Damini", which also debuted at number 13 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums.

Meanwhile, Harry Style's hit single, 'As it Was', topped the chart as 'About Damn Time' by Lizzo stayed in second while Jack Harlow's 'First Class' is third on the chart.

'Running up the Hille' by Kate Bush, 'Wait for You' by Future featuring Drake and Tems and Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone 'Me Porto Bonito' were rated fourth, fifth and sixth on the chart respectively.

'Heat Wave" by Glass Animals, 'Jimmy Cooks' by Drake featuring 21 Savage, and 'Break my Soul' by Beyonce are the other songs occupying the seventh, eighth and ninth positions, while 'Big Energy' by Latto is number 10 on the chart.

Boomplay

Meanwhile, the singer hit 300 million streams on Boomplay, Africa's biggest music streaming platform, just seven days after its release.

'Love, Damini' was released on July 8, and so far, it has garnered a considerable internet following, reactions and streams on all music platforms.

The 19-track album is a different side of Burna boy, with each track showing his musical prowess and lyrical depth -- a constant northern star for the Afrofusion pioneer.

Recalling that the Grammy award winner was the first artist to hit the 100 million streams milestone on Boomplay, he went ahead to double the feat, now making him the first ever artist to be streamed 200 million times on the same platform.

Their streams are calculated based on industry-recognised standards in which only less than a thirty-second stream equals one stream count.

Boomplay has the most extensive catalogue of African music, with over 70 million tracks at the moment and 65 million monthly active users.

So far, Burna boy has successfully released six albums since he started his musical career. His last album, TWICE AS TALL, released in 2021, was nominated as a Global Music Album at the Grammy Awards, which he won.

He was also Grammy nominated in 2020 and 2022, respectively.