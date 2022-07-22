West Africa: Kano to Get First Liver Transplant Center in West Africa

21 July 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Sani Ibrahim Paki

Kano State is set to get a National Digestive Disease and Liver Transplant Center, the first of its kind in West Africa. The centre is aimed to treat cases of liver and other gastroenterology disorders.

It was gathered that the centre is to be situated at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH), according to the Chairman, Isyaka Rabi'u and Sons (IRS), Rabi'u Isyaka Rabi'u.

He disclosed this while speaking at the 14th general meeting and scientific conference of Society for Gastroenterology and Hematology in Nigeria (SOGHIN) held in Kano on Thursday.

Rabi'u, who was the Chairman of the occasion, also said the center, which will be built as collaboration between government and philanthropists in the state, is expected to be of excellence, not only in Kano, but in the whole country.

He said, "I had extensive discussion with AKTH management, past and present about these issues. To this end, I will personally work with members of my family, friends, associates, champions and advocates to immediately establish National Digestive Disease and Liver Transplant Center in Kano.

"I will also call on my brother and Chairman, BUA Group, Abdussamad Isyaka Rabi'u to strongly support this project financially. I am hopeful that sooner than later Kano will become the center of excellence worldwide not only for liver transplants but also for other digestive diseases generally in the North-West and even in Nigeria as a whole.

"This is the least we can do to society to fulfill some of the lifetime dreams of our physicians and gastroenterologists."

Earlier speaking, SOGHIN national President, Jessy Abiodun Otegbayo, said Gastrointestinal Disorders (GIDs) account for more than 40 per cent of outpatient visitations globally.

He said the event brought together gastroenterologists, hepatologists, surgeons, pathologists, pediatricians, radiologists, nurses, medical laboratory scientists and other health professionals from within and outside the country to the state.

Also speaking, AKTH Chief Medical Director, Professor Abdulrahman Abba Sheshe, said the hospital has conducted over 100 successful liver transplants.

