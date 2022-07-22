Nigeria: Atiku Not a Threat to Tinubu/Shetima Ticket in NorthEast - APC Group

The North East youth stakeholders forum of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said the electorate in the region will go with the party's presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, in 2023.

Addressing a press conference yesterday in Abuja, leader of the group, Haruna Adamu Sardauna, said the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, was not a threat to the APC in the North East, noting that the Tinubu/Shettima ticket would win the poll, sustain and add value to President Muhammadu Buhari's legacies in 2023.

He explained that the North East would vote massively for the APC because the Buhari administration had improved the security situation in the region and made life better.

He said, "The APC youths here are united and always ready to promote the Tinubu/Shettima presidential drive. We shall take our campaigns house to house, ward to ward and organise a sensitisation programme on voter's right and power and why APC should remain relevant for continuity and consolidation and more.

"For the North East to support the APC in 2023 is pay back because APC has drastically improved the security situation of the region. People are no longer displaced but enjoying their resettlement in their various communities. People are enjoying freedom."