Nigeria: 100m Poor Nigerians Make Up My Political Structure - Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, said yesterday that the 100 million Nigerians living in poverty made up his political structure.

Despite a strong support base on social media, Obi's presidential campaign had been criticised for lacking real-life structure, as critics of the former Anambra governor have said without a nationwide grassroots support base, his chances of winning the 2023 presidential election was slim.

But reacting to this yesterday in Makurdi, Benue State, after meeting with the state governor Samuel Ortom, Obi said all underprivileged Nigerians were his supporters.

"I have said it before when people talk about structure, that my structure [is] the 100 million Nigerians living in poverty. That's five million people unemployed.

"Those people who are finding it difficult to live. Nigerians are here today spending over 100% of their money on feeding, that is my structure. And above all, the most important structure is the Almighty God."

in his remarks, Governor Ortom said the objective to salvage Nigeria must trump party politics, adding that he believed Obi was qualified to take the helm of affairs of the nation.

"Where we are today, we must work towards working together to ensure we rescue Nigeria and rebuild it. I think Peter Obi's credentials are very clear and everybody knows."

"If God decides that it's him, then nobody can stop him. If God decides it's somebody else, nobody can stop him. This is a welcome development, and I believe he will reach out to other presidential candidates of other political parties," Ortom said.