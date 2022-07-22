South Africa: What's Happening In South African News - July 22, 2022

Cape Town —

South Africa Hosts Côte d'Ivoire President on State Visit

President Cyril Ramaphosa is hosting his Federal Republic of Côte d'Ivoire counterpart, President Alassane Ouattara in Pretoria for a reciprocal State visit, following Ramaphosa's State Visit to Côte d'Ivoire in December 2021, according to the SAGovt website. The two leaders are expected to hold bilateral discussions, witness the signing of a number of agreements and address a South Africa - Côte d'Ivoire Business Forum.

Banyana Banyana Coach Ellis Is Women's CAF Coach of the Year Again!

Desiree Ellis, 59, has been awarded the Coach of the Year in Rabat, Morocco last night, for the third time in a row. She turned around the Banyana Banyana team's fortunes when she replaced Vera Pauw in 2016 as interim coach. Ellis, a former Banyana player, waited nearly two years before the SA Football Association offered her the full time head coach position. Ellis has led the team to achieve many accolades - the latest being their qualification for the FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia-New Zealand in 2023. Banyana Banyana will take on hosts Morocco on Saturday July 23, in the Women's AFCON final, allAfrica reports. Kick-off will be at 22:00 (SA time),

Justice Minister Reveals Overcrowding at Prisons

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola has said that prisons in the country are overflowing by 33.21%. In a written response to the Democratic Alliance, the minister said that the all prisons in the country are overcrowded. IOL reports that the Eastern Cape has the highest level of overcrowding with 20,265 prisoners (63.03%) followed by the Western Cape 26,633 prisoners (49.51%) and Gauteng with 34,405 prisoners (45.6%). KwaZulu-Natal prisons are 23.74% over the recommended capacity with 22,414 prisoners, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and North West have a prison population of 22,190 with an overcrowding level of 21.49% and Free State and Northern Cape has 18,547 prisoners (2.61%).