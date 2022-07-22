Liberia: Vote All of Us Out

-Rep. Yekeh Kolubah Tells Liberians

The critically vocal and tough-talking Montserrado County District# 10 Representative Yekeh Kolubah has called on the electorates to vote out every Representative at the legislature.

Rep. Kolubah said he called for such action against them is due to the fact that most of the Representatives are not working in the interest of the Liberian People.

He told the media that the Representatives have failed the Liberian People and are working in the interest of President George M. Weah and not the Liberian people.

Rep. Kolubah speaking on Ok FM recently told Liberians that he will keep advocating for the right things to be done within the house of Representatives.

The Opposition Lawmaker of the Alternative National Congress (ANC) blamed those lawmakers who are in the opposition for siding with the ruling party's Coalition for Democratic Change lawmakers to misuse the country's resources for their personal benefits when the masses are suffering.

Rep. Kolubah also called on the Leadership of the House of Representatives to mandate the General Auditing Commission (GAC) to audit the House of Representatives.

According to the ANC Lawmaker, the auditing of the House of Representative will show the Liberian people who is transparent or not transparent at the First Branch of Government.

He furthered that those in leadership need to account for funding given them through the national budget, emphasizing that such finance is for Liberians, and they must be in the know how their monies are used by the House of Representatives' leadership and the lawmakers.

Lawmaker Kolubah narrated that the people of Liberia need to know how their money have been managed at the level of the legislature and those at the leadership are not given him credence to such a vital call for the Houses of Representatives to be audited.

The Aggressive and provocative lawmaker vows to intensify his advocacy role at the House of Representatives, stressing that he was elected by his people to advocate for them.

Rep. Kolubah indicated that due to his advocacy and critical stance on the government that his District was able to benefit from the government's road developmental projects and markets including other the sports park.