Liberia: New Georgia Residents Appeal to Govt to Rehabilitate Major Road

Following the heavy downpour of rain for the past few days in every community within Montserrado County, residents of New Georgia Estate District #13 have called on the Ministry of Public Works and the Government of Liberia to rehabilitate major roads leading to Communities within the area.

According to them, the major road leading to New Georgia Estate including other surrounding communities has recently been affected due to the heavy downpour of rain.

However, New Georgia's residents through one of their spokespersons, Benedict Williams explained that the incident is impeding the flow of commercial activities in the District.

He mentioned that the collapse of the road is also hampering the movement of thousands of school going children and community dwellers.

"Due to the incident, many commercial hubs are not able to carry on commercial activities", he said.

He further called on the government of Liberia through the Ministry of Public works to quickly address the situation within the New Georgia Estate Community and its surrounding.

According to a release on climate change from the World Meteorological Organization in June 2022, the global surface temperature was the sixth-highest in the 143-year record at 0.87C (1.57F) above the 20th-century average

On May 9, 2022, the World Meteorological Organization give a release that the chance of the annual average global temperature is 50:50, which temporarily reaching 1.5C.

Furthering this release, Africa will experience more rain in this year including Liberia.