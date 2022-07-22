Ghana: New Nation School Inaugurates Main Campus in Accra

The New Nation School, a Christian institution, has officially opened its main campus in Accra to meet the growing population of students being enrolled.

Located at Lakeside Estate, near Ashalley Botwe, the new campus has a four-storey complex with spacious classrooms, computer and science laboratories and a health centre.

At a short ceremony to officially open the campus, the founders, Dr John Kpikpi and his wife said the school runs a nursery, primary, junior and senior secondary education and a Cambridge IGSCE and A-level examinations.

Dr Kpikpi in his remarks urged government to provide a well-defined and structured syllabus with focus on academic development of students in the country .

This, according to him was needed to replace the old syllabus which focuses on just learning and passing of examination.

He explained that such structured syllabus would help students to cover the necessary material on time rather than learning everything in the syllabus.

The co-founder also stressed that teachers would have adequate time to prepare their lessons and take students through their syllabi thoroughly.

Dr Kpikpi asked government and policy makers to develop a more positive approach to private education in the country for students to gain its maximum benefit.

He said that over the years, the school has triggered development in its Ashaley Botwe and Lakeside communities.

Dr Kpikpi said the school has aided in the poor road network and drainage system leading to the school by constructing over 150 metres of drainage and completed road surfacing works to the school.