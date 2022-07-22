Ghana: NSS Personnel Advised to Sharpen Skills for Job Market

Wa — The Regional Director of the National Service Scheme (NSS) in Upper West, Mark Nii Abbey has advised personnel to take advantage of their experience in service and sharpen their skills in order to enter the job market.

He stated that the service period affords personnel the opportunity to acquaint themselves with the job environment and also learn employable skills such as team work, diligence and punctuality to adequately prepare them for the permanent engagement after the service.

He explained that these skills were acquired by personnel who remained committed and worked closely with staff and management of the institutions they served.

Mr Abbey stated this when he, together with other staff of the scheme visited some institutions in Wa, the regional capital to interact with service personnel at post.

"The service period provides a unique opportunity for you as personnel to learn proper corporate governance practices, which is a major skill required by most organisations," he said.

He advised them to be punctual to work, ensure good working relationship with colleagues and staff of the institutions and endeavour to demonstrate the skills and knowledge acquired wherever they found themselves.

He used the opportunity to call on prospective service personnel to accept placement to institutions they were posted to, regardless the location, bearing in mind that it was their contribution to the socio-economic development of the country.

In an interaction with the Ghanaian Times during the visit, some of the personnel sent an appeal to government and the secretariat to increase the monthly allowance of personnel and also ensure timely payment of the money.

"Times are difficult so the allowance as it stands now is woefully inadequate to cater for our basic needs; we therefore appeal for an increment and also for the monies to be paid on time to personnel", one of them stated.

Some of the organisations visited included the Upper West Regional Hospital, Ghana Tourism Authority, Simon Diedong Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies, Volta River Authority, Wa Municipal Hospital, Ghana Revenue Authority and the Wa Municipal Assembly.