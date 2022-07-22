Ghana: Teacher Granted Gh¢10, 000 Bail... Over Alleged Sexual Offences Against 2 Shs Girls

Takoradi — The District Magistrate court on Wednesday granted GH¢10, 000 bail to Augustine Swanzy Oduro, a History teacher, charged for indecent assault of a 15-year-old student of Asankrangwa Senior High School (SHS), in the Western Region, on July 14 this year.

The court ordered that two sureties of the bail are to be justified.

However, Ernest Donkor, 28, Physics teacher, who also allegedly raped a 16- year old student of the same school, could not secure bail and was referred to the High Courts at Enchi or Tarkwa.

They both pleaded not guilty to the charges and the case has been adjourned to August 3.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) J A. Kwakye, prosecuting, told the circuit court at Asankrangwa on Monday that the incident happened on July 14, 2022, during the Amenfi West Municipal Inter-School competition, held at the Asankrangwa SHS.

The court heard that the two teachers took the victims out of the school premises and bought new dresses for them towards the celebration of the victims' birthday.

ASP Kwakye said, at about 2pm on the same day, the teachers took the girls to a hotel at Wassa Dunkwa near Asankrangwa, where the teachers bought drinks for the victims as part of the celebration.

ASP Kwakye said that, Donkor, took the 16- year-old victim to a room at the hotel in a quest to have a conversation with her, whilst Oduro, took the 15 -year-old victim to a room at the hotel for the same purpose.

He said the 16- year-old victim, in the course of the conversation, excused herself to visit the washroom and left the Malta Guinness drink with Donkor.

"The victim returned from the washroom and after drinking the Malta Guinness drink, felt dizzy and had blackout. She regained consciousness and found herself on the bed naked with blood stains in between her thighs," ASP Kwakye told the court.

Oduro while in the room, made sexual body contacts with the 15- year-old victim by fondling her breasts and touching her buttocks," according to prosecution.

ASP Kwakye said, the victim managed to run out of the room, and later, the two teachers brought the two girls back to the school campus.

He said on that on their way to the campus, Donkor promised to buy iPhone 7plus,pizza and food for the 16- year-old victim and warned them not to tell anyone about what happened at the hotel.

ASP Kwakye said the victims on the same day in the evening, reported the incident to the Assistant Headmaster, Mr Daniel Quayson, jnr, the complainant, who reported the case to the police at Asankrangwa.

Police medical forms was issued to the complainant on behalf of the 16-year-old victim to attend hospital for medical examination and report.