Ghana: 4th Civil Service Week, Awards Ceremony Launched in Accra

The fourth celebration of Annual Civil Service Week and Awards Ceremony, 2022 was yesterday launched in Accra.

The ceremony which was on the theme "Digitalisation in the Civil Service of Ghana: An Agenda for Improved Productivity and Service Delivery," aimed at focusing on the role of digitalisation in the Civil Service towards national development.

Launching the celebration, the Head of Civil Service, Nana Kwasi Agyekum- Dwamena stated that, the service over the years had undertaken several reforms to increase its operational efficiency and drive performance and deliver results.

"We have fully embraced the national digitalisation agenda to further enhance productivity, since digitalisation was a path to modernisation and transformation of every economy," he said.

Mr Agyekum-Dwamena explained that digitalisation increased efficiency, productivity, protected records and made records retrieval easy for improved evidence-based policy decisions.

He further underscored that digitalisation has improved its performance management system in terms of decisions on personnel planning, training, auditing and development.

Mr Agyekum-Dwamena said the E-Recruitment, E-bid Web Portal (E-BIDS), online promotion interviews and Ghana. gov payment platform has all been achieved through digitalisation.

He encouraged other Public Service Organisations and the private sectors to collaborate and drive the national development agenda to improve productivity.

Commending the tremendous efforts of the Public Sector Reform for Results Project (PSRRP) and the Ministry of Finance, Civil and Local Government Service Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG), he appreciated their unfailing support and championing the welfare of members to attain enhanced conditions of service.

Mr Agyekum-Dwamena lauded the inputs of all staff, other sponsors, Planning Committee and its Sub-Committee members for the great contribution made towards the success of the programme.

Chief Director (CD) of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC), Mr John Yaw Agbeko in his brief address stated that, the theme was timely as digitalisation was the new drive in the country.

"This celebration is a time to further reflect on the success, achievement and challenges encountered to help encourage themselves while commending staff members who have committed immensely to improve in service delivery," he said.