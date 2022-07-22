Ghana: Labourer Arrested for Kidnapping 2 - Year-Old Baby

22 July 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Daniel Dzirasah

Sunyani — The police at Yeji have arrested a 25-year-old labourer, Ali Dawuda, for allegedly kidnapping a 2-year-old baby (named withheld) in the Bono East Region.

Reports gathered by the Ghanaian Times indicated that the suspect, who was arrested upon a tip off, fled with the baby to Kajawu, in the Savanna Region, after kidnapping him at Yeji on Tuesday.

Dawuda together with the baby was brought back to the Yeji police station and the victim handed over to his parents.

A police source at the Bono East Regional Police Command confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times yesterday via a telephone call.

The source said the suspect was arrested following a tip off from an informant, who spotted the Dawuda at a community along the banks of the Volta Lake.

Theresa Donko, mother of the baby, according to the source told the police that her son went missing on July 11, this month, when he was playing in the vicinity.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X