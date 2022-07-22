Ghana: Labourer Arrested for Kidnapping 2 - Year-Old Baby

Sunyani — The police at Yeji have arrested a 25-year-old labourer, Ali Dawuda, for allegedly kidnapping a 2-year-old baby (named withheld) in the Bono East Region.

Reports gathered by the Ghanaian Times indicated that the suspect, who was arrested upon a tip off, fled with the baby to Kajawu, in the Savanna Region, after kidnapping him at Yeji on Tuesday.

Dawuda together with the baby was brought back to the Yeji police station and the victim handed over to his parents.

A police source at the Bono East Regional Police Command confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times yesterday via a telephone call.

The source said the suspect was arrested following a tip off from an informant, who spotted the Dawuda at a community along the banks of the Volta Lake.

Theresa Donko, mother of the baby, according to the source told the police that her son went missing on July 11, this month, when he was playing in the vicinity.