Rivercess — Dickross Opportunity Foundation, a local nongovernmental organization operating in Liberia said it has rescued several school-going kids, from prolonged sitting on floor and benches in one public school in Rivercess County.

According to the organization, it recently provided 50 pieces of Armed Chair for the Bahn Town Public School, after several plead from the institution authority for aid on the said direction.

According to the chairman of the Dickross Opportunity Foundation M.r Prince Harmon, he desires to see the legacy of his late mother Rose A. R. Dickens his desire to help the school in said direction, is to help less fortunate individuals, most especially children, come to fruition.

Harmon noted that the donation of 50 pcs of armchairs, is just an initial process and his organization is looking at partnering with other like-minded institutions to build a high school, clinics, and library, and to get a bus that will help transport students and staff.

He said the lack of good seating capacity has created difficulties for children attending the school to write properly, on grounds that the benches being used by them were not conducive for writing.

This, he noted, has disco aged many of e children from attending school in the past.

"Since the school became a public school there has been no. supply of books, decks, and other stationery, causing a serious setback," Harmon averred.

"The school was turned over to the public school in 1997 41 years after the Africa Gospel League founded it in 1956 in Bahn Town, Rivercess County Liberia."

He asserted that his gesture was the first of its kind to be received by the school, after 66 years of its existence.

Receiving the gesture at the time it was donated, the principal of the School Joseph Barchue said lauded the foundation for thinking in such a direction.

Mr. Barchue further pointed to other major needs still facing the school, including a lack of qualified teachers, books, stationary for the running of the school, and commuting of children to and from long away towns and villages to the school.

At the same time, making remarks during the donation, one of the senior elders who once attended the school expressed excitement over the gesture and called on others to follow suit.

there are many of the students who still desire to go to school, but I old now to sit in class among their children, so a night school will be good.

Dickross Opportunity Foundation believes by recognizing the needs that exist among the targeted population, it will be essential to provide charitable services to Liberian community members, to promote healthy and happy life.

Furthermore, the group maintained that throughout the continuation of programs and services, it will address the needs of targeted communities, brighten lives, and assist each participant in achieving their short-term and long-term goals.

Dickross Opportunity Foundation is said to be a vital 501(c)(3) Nonprofit Organization dedicated to transforming lives and empowering communities.

