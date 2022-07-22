Liberia: Unity Party Goes for Convention in Gbarnga, Boakai Likely to Win Standard Bearer Post On White Ballot

Monrovia — Former Vice President Joseph Boakai is poised to win unopposed as standard bearer of the opposition Unity Party ahead of next week's national convention in Gbarnga, Bong County, Rep. Clarence Massaquoi has said.

According to the chairman of the convention, despite the huge number of candidates vying for different positions, to date no one has applied to rival Boakai, who could lead the party for additional six years.

"I'm not sure, but as it stands we see only Ambassador Boakai as the lone candidate for the position of standard bearer. He could be a lone candidate. As chair on elections it's not my place to say he is a lone candidate until the final date," he said.

Following an adoption of the revised constitution that was endorsed by the National Executive Committee, the Unity Party announced last week that several vacancies, including the standard bearer position, national chairman, would be up for grabs, though it didn't announce the fees for various positions.

But some partisans who expressed interest in vying for positions criticized the party for "overly charging", a move they said would disenfranchise less-privileged partisans from seeking elective positions.

But Representative Massaquoi said the party met in leadership and made some adjustments to the fees being charged, which was reportedly agreed upon by everyone. "The number of the persons who have applied is high and I believe with such number we are in reasonable range."

The conversation is expected to take place from July 27-29.