Liberia: Montserrado District #13 Aspirant Sponsors Four to Attend International Youth Diplomacy Conference in Ghana

Monrovia — Montserrado District 13 Aspirant Andy Bropleh Jallah has provided Molley Kpehe, Mohammed Vannie Kanneh, Alice Morgan and Ramsay Tamba Sumanie Jr. a fully funded trip to attend the 2022 International Youth Diplomacy Conference (IYDC) held in Accra, Ghana among 54 countries.

The International Youth Diplomacy Conference is a replication of the United Nations General Assembly, Security Council, and other agencies under the United Nations that brings together youth across Africa and beyond to discuss pertinent issues of global interest.

The four Liberians: Molley Kpehe, Mohammed Vannie Kanneh, Alice Morgan and Ramsay Tamba Sumanie Jr. left Liberia on Saturday , July 16th through the Roberts International Airport and are currently in Ghana attending the this year's edition of the IYCD.

In an interview with FrontPage Africa, Mr. Jallah, who is also the CEO of the Andy Bropleh Jallah Foundation, said in 2019 he attended the fifth edition of the IYDC in Ghana and learned a whole lot from the program and decided this year to provide four Liberians the opportunity to attend the program as well for learning and networking purpose with international friends.

"During my participation in 2019, I promised to help other Liberians to attend international fellowships like the IYDC and other programs. And In December 2021, the secretary General of the IYDC had a conversation with me and I affirmed my commitment to have e four youth fully sponsored for the 2022 conference. Each delegate fees is $300 and ticket via Kenya Airway is values at $490," he said.

He further reaffirmed his commitment to his quest to see several young Liberians growing to international standard as he remains open to always assist in whatever way possible and to make impact in the wellbeing of several Liberians.