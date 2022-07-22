Liberia: Digitizing National Literacy Program in Liberia

Monrovia — The Coral Reef Innovation Lab, International, in collaboration with Blessed Virgin Mary Magnificent hat, has concluded a day-long education dialogue on National Digital Literacy, to meet up with 21st-century technology education.

The daylong education 4.0-digital literacy dialogue, brought together education stakeholders and media at Murex Plaza in Sinkor, through highlights on sharing knowledge on the training of trainers module for teachers in all schools.

The trainer's education module is developed to build and enhance the capacity of teachers to deliver digital learning to pupils, l and assist them, with the anticipation that three teachers per school, will be trained to benefit from its initial stage.

The project which was held Thursday, July 21, will also cover the distribution of broadband digital devices for all learners and develop the capacity of teachers as well as implementors.

The digital literacy project also seeks to develop and provide appropriate content for digital learners and establishment of a plan to assemble and refurbish devices and relevant accessories and as well as a simulate workshop for students.

The Coral Reef Innovation Lab, a Ghanaian-based learning education provider, seeks to provide smart lab skills, resources, and technology to learners to improve their potential in the job market and as well as breed entrepreneurs across the African continent.

Meanwhile, the digital project outlines a new concept of establishing producer speeds in technical and vocational schools across Liberia, by providing hands-on hand creative ways to encourage students to learn new skills; design, experiment, build and invent, as they deeply engage in science and engineering among others.

It seeks to have students acquire 3Dmodelingg and 3D printing CNC milling internet of things, Laser cutting, micro-controller programming Virtual, web and mobile app development, PCB design and fabrication amongst others.

The main concept is geared at redesigning the country's education system to meet up with the 21st century and to redefine the role of teachers through the provision of digital skill and attitudes that satisfies the generational values of teachers through digital supports that will empower them to equip Liberian students to thrive in the world at large.