Liberia: Missing Child, 8, Lifeless Body Discovered Dead in Maryland With Body Parts Extracted

22 July 2022
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Edward Stemn

Harper — Police in Maryland County has discovered the corpse of an eight-year-old child, identified as Levi Koffa, who went missing on July 18.

The Police confirmed this to our Maryland County reporter on Wednesday.

The Police said the family of the deceased had earlier reported to the police that their child went missing after she had gone to school.

The Police said on the receipt of the report, a team of policemen swung into action and later discovered Levi's corpse in the Lake Shepherd community on July 20 with body parts extracted.

Residents of the county, meanwhile, have expressed fear over the rise in ritualistic killings and have called on the Liberian government to intervene.

It can be recalled on July 3 2022, a senior student of the William VS Tubman University, Anthony Tiaka, was discovered dead in his room in Zone Five community in Pleebo city Maryland.

Since his demise, the police haven't given reasons as to what led to the death of Tiaka, the citizens said.

