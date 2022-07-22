Liberia: MNG Gold Donates Motorcycles, Solar Lights to Kokoyah Statutory District

Gbarnga — The Turkish Mining company, MNG Gold, has reassured locals of Kokoyah Statutory District - its concession area - to fulfill promises made that will improve their lives.

At a recent stakeholders dialogue with locals, the Minister of Internal Affairs, Varney A. Sirleaf, Bong County Senator Prince K. Moye, District One lawmaker Albert Hills and Bong Caucus head Maima Briggs Mensah, the company said it will continue to work to intervene on key developments in the district.

The company donated five motorbikes and 100 pieces of solar lights to stakeholders of the district. The Superintendent of the Government and Community Relations department of the company, Eugine J M Kollie, said, it's always a pleasure to give the district what it deserves.

"The company's last donation was five bikes with 250 solar panel streetlights and today, we are again giving five motorbikes with additional lights for the communities, Kollie said. The Manager of MNG Gold, Mr. Cem Koray Yagci will live up to his promises to the communities and the Government."

Kollie explained to Minister Sirleaf that the company has put in for additional 650 solar lights and additional five bikes.

In another development, Minister Sirleaf and the three lawmakers toured some housing facilities in Sayewheh Town, the ongoing clinic construction and the ongoing TVET institution in David Dean's Town being constructed by the company. When interviewed by journalists, Hon. Moye told journalists, one of three lawmakers who toured the facilities, stated that he has never felt pleased with the company as compared following sightseeing.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Aid and Assistance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"With the level of work done by the company in recent, I am ok with all the development initiatives so far.

As I tour the facilities this morning, I am very much grateful to the company for the developmental initiatives," he said.

"This school is going to save many of our brothers in this district who don't have the means to seek further education away from Kokoyah District. As I listened to your concerns to the company, we will set up a committee to work on your issues for the betterment of our citizens and the company.

"You elected us to advocate on your behalf as we also always do. Don't allow the problem to escalate before calling upon us. We will work with the minister to make sure that the committee is set up to review your concerns," Hon. Hills, a representative of the district also toured the ongoing facility being constructed by the company.