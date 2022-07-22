Liberia Chess Federation Provides Public Chess Training for Hundreds During World Chess Day

Monrovia — The Liberia Chess Federation (LCF) on July 20, 2022, provided public chess training free of charge for hundreds of people at the Invincible Sports Part in Monrovia as part of activities that marked the celebration of International Chess Day.

LCF joined the rest of the federations around the world in celebrating International Chess Day on July 20.

Ahead of the public display at the Invincible Sports Park, the LCF paid a courtesy visit at the Indian Embassy near Monrovia.

The delegation preparing to participate in the 44th World Chess Olympiad in Chennai, India from July 28 to August 11, interacted with the Indian ambassador and embassy staff.

As part of activities commemorating the day, LCF hosted radio and television programs, played live games on air, and visited and interacted with stakeholders in Liberia, among others.

The President of the LCF, Mr. Thomas Karyah, told reporters at the Invincible Sports Park on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 that the federation provided public chess training free of charge for hundreds of people during the celebration of World Chess Day.

"Most of the trainers here today are our female players. Hundreds of people have been taught today during the public chess training exercise here at the Invincible Sports Park," said Mr. Karyah.

During the public display, Mr. Karyah said the LCF enlightened the public that chess is a professional sport that offers young people educational and career opportunities that go beyond some of the traditional sports.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to him, the LCF was offered a space by some friends in the government to do an indoor program at the Monrovia City Hall in observance of the International Chess Day.

Karyah said the LCF appreciated the offer, but it chose to focus more on its preparation for the 44th World Chess Olympiad and public teaching of the game.

Meanwhile, the LCF president thanked President George Manneh Weah's government for its continued support to the Liberia Chess Federation.

Mr. Karyah said Liberia wants to be the first country in West Africa to produce a Grandmaster. He added that the LCF wants to utilise the good level of support it continues to receive from the Government of Liberia to hit that mark.

Since 1966, the International Chess Day has been celebrated around the world by member federations following a proposal by UNESCO.

This year's celebration of International Chess Day came on the brink of Liberia's participation in the 44th World Chess Olympiad from July 28 to August 10.

A delegation of 14 persons is expected to depart the country early next week to represent Liberia at the World Chess Olympiad and the General Assembly of the International Chess Federation (FIDE).