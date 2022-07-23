Africa: Mukansanga to Officiate Africa Women Cup of Nations Final

CAF
Salima Rhadia Mukansanga.
23 July 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Eddie Nsabimana

Rwanda's female referee Salima Rhadia Mukansanga will officiate the final of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) between Morocco and South Africa on Saturday night.

The much-anticipated final showdown kicks off at 10pm, Kigali Time, at Moulay Abdallah Complex in Rabat, Morocco.

Mukasanga will, in her refereeing career, be handling her first final of the continental competition organized by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), as she continues to win the vote of confidence from many a few months after she was selected to officiate at the 2022 FIFA World Cup slated from November 21 to December 18 in Qatar.

Morocco, who are playing on home soil, reached the 2022 WAFCON final after beating nine-time winners Nigeria on 5-4 penalties after both sides were tied with a 1-1 draw after extra-time in the enthralling semi-final match in Rabat.

Meanwhile, South Africa, runners-up at the tournament on four previous occasions, reached the final after beating Zambia 1-0 in their last-four tie on Monday as they remain the only side unbeaten in all five games of the campaign in Morocco.

