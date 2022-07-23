Liberia: Naymote Embarks On Nationwide Awareness for Women's Political Participation and Violence Against Women

22 July 2022
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Selma Lomax

Gbarnga — A non-governmental organization, NAYMOTE Partners for Democratic Development, has ended a one-day workshop in Gbarnga aimed at promoting women's political participation and preventing violence against women.

The training brought together 75 participants representing women and youth groups, persons with disability, the Bong County women's Peace Hut, and traditional leaders.

Naymote's Executive Director, Eddie Jarwolo, said women's participation in national leadership is key to Liberia's growth and development.

"When we have more women in legislature corruption would be minimized because women have integrity, " Jarwolo said. "Research has shown that where educated women are at the helm of any institution development accelerates."

"Liberia is one of the countries where women's political participation is marginalized, and as the result of such, the issue about rape, quality education, the drugs law which are paramount to women are not being prioritized."

During the engagement, participants again identified obstacles to women's voter registration and participation; women's candidates' nomination, and issues women face in applying for job opportunities.

They also listed fear, intimidation, lack of resources, harmful traditional practices, and lack of awareness of the electoral process as barriers affecting women's participation.

The participants at the civic engagement event recommended increasing civic awareness on women's political rights and peer support to overcome some of the barriers identified, as well as encouraging more women to serve as ambassadors of change in achieving women's political participation in Liberia.

Jarwolo also said the increase in corruption at the Liberian Legislature is undermining the growth and development of the country.

He said that some members of the 54th Legislature have compromised the reputations with the executive, which has made them unable to pressurize the executive to be accountable to Liberians.

Jarwolo added the reported US$ 30,000.00 disbursement to each lawmaker by the executive has compromised their reputations, and it's appears to be in "agreement with the executive to exploit the ordinary people".

"The disbursement of the money is being done in the midst of the poor, who are facing tough economic hardships, poor health care delivery system and lack of quality education."

