Nigeria: Surgery - VP Osinbajo Thanks Nigerians for Best Wishes

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has expressed appreciation to Nigerians for their best wishes over his successful surgery.

Recall that Osinbajo had undergone a successful surgical procedure on his leg on account of recurring pain.

According to a statement by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo sustained the injury while playing squash.

Akande said doctors who performed the surgical operation on Osinbajo, to treat the recurrent pain caused by a fracture in his leg have concluded the procedure and it was successful.

President Muhammadu Buhari and many Nigerians had sent their best wishes to the vice president.

Osinbajo on his Twitter handle on Sunday tweeted, "My deep gratitude to everyone for your get-well wishes and prayers following my surgery."