Nigeria: Insecurity - I Have Kept Service Chiefs On Their Toes - Buhari

24 July 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Muideen Olaniyi

President Muhammadu Buhari says he has kept the service chiefs on their toes over the rising security in the country.

He said this while sympathising with former PDP National Chairman, Alhaji Adamu Muazu, over the killing of his brother and abduction of his sister by bandits.

The President, in a statement on Sunday by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, said he was shocked and outraged by the incident.

Buhari said, "This double tragedy is particularly moving. I know it's hard to cope with the weight of this tragedy in your family. I feel your pain.

"Let me use this opportunity to re-assure you and other Nigerians currently facing threats from the atrocities of the bandits that I will leave no stone unturned to ensure these enemies of humanity are finally crushed and decisively defeated."

The President added, "Security is my constant concern and I have kept the service chiefs on their toes to ensure that they come up with a decisive solution to end this menace."

He prayed to God "to forgive the soul of the deceased and grant the family fortitude to overcome this double tragedy."

