Nigeria: Osinbajo Leaves Hospital Nine Days After Surgery

25 July 2022
This Day (Lagos)
By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo yesterday left the Ikeja, Lagos private Hospital nine days after undergoing a successful thigh operation there.

He was discharged from the hospital in the afternoon after the medical team had certified him fit to leave the hospital.

Osinbajo, who was in white long sleeve shirt atop black trousers and white slippers and walking stick left the hospital premises in the company of his wife, Dolapo and few relations.

He has, therefore, expressed his deep gratitude to Nigerians for their prayers and everyone especially the medical team following the recent successful surgery on his thigh.

The appreciation which was contained in a letter personally signed by the Vice President came nine days after the operation was carried out in an Ikeja, Lagos hospital.

Osinbajo underwent a surgical operation on Saturday, July 16, at the Duchess International Hospital, Ikeja, Lagos.

The vice president in the statement said:

"My deep gratitude to everyone for your get-well wishes and prayers following my surgery.

"And special appreciation to the amazing team of surgeons, doctors, nurses, physiotherapists, and the management of the Duchess International Hospital, Lagos, for providing such excellent care.

"God bless you all."

