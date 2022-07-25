Liberia: Govt Demands Apology

The Ministry of Justice has vowed not to release the body of deceased Princess Cooper until family members apologize to the pathologists who were wrongly criticized during the autopsy that was conducted by him.

Addressing the Ministry of Information special press briefing on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, the Deputy Minister of Justice, Nyanti Tuan disclosed that the Government of Liberia welcomed the Family's request, but called on them to write a communication to the government to apologize to the pathologists.

According to him, the letter must indicate that all rights of the Pathologists who character was criticized by the 25- year-old family are restored.

He noted, "The family requests for the government to turn the body over to them will not be possible until said communication is sent to the government".

However, on July 11, 2022, a letter was quoted by one of the Lawyers, Cllr. Findley Karga that the family of the late princess Cooper is no longer interested in a second's autopsy to be conducted.

Following the release on March 18, 2022 the Liberian Government's autopsy report said, "Princess Cooper died of Tuberculosis (TB), resulting in excessive bleeding.

In addition, the Pathologists stated that "Princess Cooper

scientifically died of natural cause, and however, recommended contact tracing be done to curb the disease".

Following the death of Princess Cooper, the family issued a statement two weeks ago questioning the Liberia National Police's initial expression of 'No Foul Play' report, they probably pre-empted what the autopsy's report by the Liberian Government would suggest.