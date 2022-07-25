Africa: Nkwocha Hails Oshoala After She Breaks Her African Player of the Year Record

Nigerian legend Perpetua Nkwocha has showered countrymate Asisat Oshoala with praise after the current Super Falcons and FC Barcelona Femeni star was named African Player of the Year for a record fifth time.

Going into the CAF Awards 2022, the two Nigerians were tied for the continental crown on four wins each, courtesy of their individual brilliance in helping Nigeria to dominate women's football on the continent.

In an exclusive interview with CAF Online, Nkwocha said, "I am very happy for Asisat. She deserves this and more. She is still young. She should keep up the hard work and she will continue dominating."

Nkwocha, who won back-to-back awards in 2004 and 2005 before repeating the feat in 2010 and 2011, played in seven editions of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) winning five titles with the Super Falcons.

The 46-year old renowned for her prowess in front of goal still holds the record for most goals scored in a single WAFCON tournament - 11.

Wowing crowds with her ability to weave through defenders and her deadly eye for goal, Nkwocha knows a thing or two about a top goal poacher when she sees one and in Oshoala, she believes a lot more lies ahead.

"There is a lot more from where this came from. She is doing amazing for Nigeria and Barcelona. All she needs to do is continue putting in the hard work," Nkwocha said with pride for her fellow Nigerian.

Oshoala dedicated the award to her Super Falcons teammates who have had a challenging WAFCON in Morocco and who last night lost the third and fourth place game against Zambia 1-0 in Casablanca.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Nigeria Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"My teammates have had it rough in the last few days and I want to dedicate this award to them. I would not have achieved this without them because we work as a team. We came here to win our 10th title but we fell short in the semifinals," Oshoala had said at the awards with deep emotion in her voice.

The 27-year old suffered a Grade 2 Medial Collateral Ligament strain in the eighth minute of Nigeria's opener against South Africa that ruled her out of the WAFCON 2022.

"Last season was tough for me because of injuries and now this one, but I thank everyone around me who continues to support me. I need this kind of support to pull through and to work towards healing."

Oshoala revealed that her focus now is to get better and prepare for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 in Australia and New Zealand that will take place from July 20 to August 20.