Liberia: U.S. Medical 'Bonafide' Vows to Improve Liberia's Health Sector

A United States of America-based medical organization, Bonafide Medical Group in partnership with Hope Foundation - Liberia is currently providing hundreds of thousands of residents in Grand Bassa County with healthcare services.

The President of Bonafide Medical Group, Scott McDaniel is currently in Liberia on the invitation of Hope Foundation - Liberia Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Barchue to assess the healthcare sector of the country.

Mr. McDaniel, who is currently in Liberia, has visited several health facilities in Grand Bassa County including the Liberian Government Hospital in the Port City of Buchanan, as well as local clinics and health posts in that county.

But speaking at a one-day engagement with chiefs, elders and Chairman of the National Traditional Council of Liberia, Zanzar Karwor, and other stakeholders of Grand Bassa County this week in Margibi County, he emphasized the need for change and new dynamism to be infused in the healthcare delivery system of Liberia.

"I will be working with some of the medical companies back in the US in coordinating some of the aid to make sure that they are part of the solutions in Liberia. As we move forward, we will continue to pray for the people of Liberia and will continue to help in providing whatsoever medical things we have to improve the country health sector that struggling," Mr. McDaniel stated.

He indicated there is a need for drugs, treatment and other materials to ensure the people going at the various health facilities have the best healthcare services.

Mr. McDaniel disclosed that from his visit at some local health centers, hospital beds and some basic medical things are needed urgently and he will work with the Health Ministry's authorities especially small clinics where there is resource constrained to make sure that the centers are safe to cater for one and half month old babies and other patients in the country.

Also speaking during the one day engagement with traditional leaders and stakeholders, Liberia's Health Minister, Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah thanked the US Health Practitioner, Scott McDaniel for his visit to Liberia and the support he promised to give to the health sector of the country through other health institutions in the United States of America.

Minister Jallah: "I am in support of any process concerning the improvement of the country's health care system because I want the people to have good access to quality and affordable health services in the country, " Dr. Jallah.

She further mentioned that she was grateful to Hope Foundation - Liberia Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Barchue through which Mr. McDaniel and other partners have agreed to support the health care delivery system in Liberia.

At the same time, the Chief Executive Officer of Hope Foundation -Liberia said the health intervention in Grand Bassa County to provide health services to the residents is part of the Foundation's way of giving back to society.

Mr. Barchue disclosed that part of the Foundation's activities is providing uniforms for children in grade school and high school, college education through the Hope Scholars program.

He said each year; Hope Foundation-Liberia can take a team of medical professionals to provide medical care at the United Methodist Weala District in Margibi County.

The teams, Mr. Barchue indicated had helped in the general health conditions at the UM Weala District Clinic and also dental care, eye care, including the provision of much needed medicine at the pharmacy, and even perform surgery, both minor and major events.

The Foundation in collaboration with its partners has over the past few years, provided millions of dollars in medical equipment, medicine, and relief supplies.

In the area of education, the Foundation is working to provide education to as many children as possible through a partnership with the John Wesley School in Weala, along with area colleges and universities.

