Nigeria: It's Tears of Joy for World Champion Amusan in Oregon

Amusan revealed she knew it was a matter of time before she broke the 100m hurdles record

Oluwatobiloba (God is great) Amusan is Nigeria's first-ever world champion and she achieved that feat in style in Oregon on Sunday.

How does that feel? Amazing, replied Amusan, after breezing to gold in the 100m hurdles.

She could not hold back her joy as she broke into tears during the medals ceremony.

🇳🇬🏅🥹 Tears of joy for new world record holder Tobi Amusan as she collects Nigeria's first ever World Championship gold! What a moment! 🤗 pic.twitter.com/0oAjQZLOJb-- beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) July 25, 2022

Before the commencement of the World Athletics Championship in Eugene, Oregon, the 25-year-old University of Texas graduate was tipped for a medal after credible performances on the athletics circuit.

"You know, I am elated. It's been a journey, and I am thankful to God for keeping me healthy. To have come out here with a win and the world record is... it's crazy."

The World Athletics has since clarified that the tailwind of 2.5m/s cancels the finals winning time of 12.06 as a world record but Amusan had set a time of 12.12 in the semifinals to break Keni Harrison's world 100m hurdles record of 12.20.

The almost champion from the 2020 Olympic Games is now a world champion.

Speaking after the event, Amusan said, "I believe in my abilities, but I was not expecting a world record at these championships.

"It's a dream come true. I knew I had it in me, but I could not believe it when I saw it on the screen after the semis. But it was just a matter of time."

Amusan has always shown promise, but the final hurdle had always looked insurmountable until Oregon 2022, where she smashed her way to a world title and thus became Nigeria's first-ever world champion.

Amusan disclosed she woke up with heavy legs on Sunday morning, but when she told her coach, he replied, "your mind is just playing tricks on you. You are ready to go."

Indeed, she was ready. Amusan continues, "I trusted my hard work. I trusted God was in control and just kept saying to myself, 'breathe', it is just another competition. It's a blessing coming out here to showcase our talent and we are a very big country and the few of us who God has given the talent, we come out here to glorify God."

Nigeria ended the World Athletics Championship in 13th place with Amusan's gold and a silver in the Long Jump from Ese Brume.