Kenya: Presidential Debate to Go on as Odinga Holds Town Hall Meeting

Nairobi — The 2022 Presidential Debate Secretariat has confirmed that the debate slated for Tuesday will go on as scheduled despite concerns raised by Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya and Kenya Kwanza coalitions.

The Secretariat led by Clifford Machoka said in a statement that the debate will be held at the Catholic University for Eastern Africa Main campus in Karen, from 4 pm to 10 pm.

"We continue to engage all stakeholders, including the various presidential campaign teams. We are committed to make the Debates as inclusive and representative as possible, for the benefit of the Kenyan people," he stated.

This is after Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Presidential Campaign Secretariat indicated that Raila Odinga will not attend the debate but will instead take part in a televised town hall meting at Jericho Social Hall after Ruto's demands on topics.

Odinga's Campaign Secretariat Spokesman Makau Mutua said Raila cannot debate United Democratic Alliance Presidential Candidate William Ruto who he claims has no regard for ethics and public morals.

"Our opponent has no regard for ethics, public morals or shame, that is why he has demanded that the debate not focus on corruption, integrity, ethic and governance- the key existential question that Kenya faces. These issues sit at the core of the Azimio campaign. Any debate devoid of these questions will be an insult to the intelligence of Kenyans," he said.

Ruto's UDA asked for the allocation of dedicated timeslot for key issues including health and economy, Odinga's Azimio threatened to pull out if the debate is not anchored on the fight against graft.

"That is why we do not intend to share a national podium with a person who lacks decency. As is well known, our opponent traversed the country hurling epithets at us and other key national leaders, including vile, sexists attack."Mutua stated.

The UDA flag bearer has assured he will attend Tuesday's presidential debate. During a campaign tour in Kericho where he continued drumming up support for his presidential bid, Ruto gave his promise.

"I want to assure Kenyans, that I will attend the debate because I want to explain to Kenyans the plan we have as Kenya Kwanza. On Tuesday I will be at the debate because Kenyans want to make informed choices," Ruto said.

The presidential team secretariat has emphasized that questions asked will be selected by the moderators.

"In accordance with the Presidential Debate Guidelines, we have shared the thematic areas with all the candidates and the moderators will endeavor to cover all the said topics within the set timeline," he said.

The Presidential Debates Secretariat is a joint organ of the Media Owners Association, the Media Council of Kenya and the Kenya Editors' Guild. The Secretariat organizes Presidential Debates during election years and has done so over the last 10 years in 2013 and 2017.