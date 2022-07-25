Ghana: Minority Begins Vote of Censure Against Finance Minister

The Minority caucus in Parliament has gathered at least 100 signatures within its fold, to commence a vote of censure proceedings against the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.

The petition, sighted by the Ghanaian Times, on Friday, if admitted by the Speaker, would invoke Article 82 of the 1992 Constitution that provides the grounds on which a minister or a deputy could be removed from office.

"Parliament may, by are solution supported by the votes of not less than two-thirds of all the members of Parliament, pass a vote of censure on a Minister of State," clause one of the Article, states.

By this, the Minority needed at least 92 signatories to commence the process.

Notable among the signatories are Deputy Ranking member on the Finance Committee and MP for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo; Odododiodoo MP, Nii Lante Vanderpuye; Sagnarigu MP, Alhaji A.B.A. Fuseini; Tamale Central MP, Murtala Mohammed Ibrahim; Buem MP, Kofi Adams; Juaboso MP, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh; Bolgatanga, MP, and Ellembele MP, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah.

Mr Ofori-Atta would be the second minister of state such action may be taken against by the Minority after a similar removal process, which was still pending before the House, was brought against the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu.

The Minority has in the recent past been calling for the removal of the Minister of Finance, following the decision of the country to resort to the International Monetary Fund for a bailout.

Former President John Dramani Mahama had also called on the President to relieve Mr Ofori-Atta of his ministerial duties for superintending over Ghana's "worst economic meltdown".

"Those directly responsible for the economic crisis must bear responsibility, and it is inconceivable that the Minister of Finance remains at post. Having presided over the worst economic meltdown in Ghana's recent history, the president must, as a matter of urgency and without further delay relive the Minister of Finance of his position," Mr Mahama had said.

Mr Ofori-Atta had insisted the country would not turn to the Fund for support in the face of worsening economic indicators.

"I can say; we are not going to the IMF. Whatever we do, we are not. Consequences are dire, we are a proud nation, we have the resources, we have the capacity. We are not people of short-sight, but we have to move on.

"So let's think of who we are as strong proud people, the shining star of Africa, and we have the capacity to do whatever we want to do if we speak one language and ensure that we share the burden in the issues ahead," he told a town hall meeting in Tamale ahead of the passage of the Electronic Transfer Act.

This u-turn, the Minority maintain strips the Finance Minister of any credibility to remain in the seat as Ghana engages the IMF on the economy.