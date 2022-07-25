Ghana: World Youth Skills Day 2022 Marked

The Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET) has marked the 2022 edition of the World Youth Skills Day with various activities.

Some of the activities undertaken to commemorate the day included panel discussions on challenges confronting the youth in the acquisition of employable skills and an exhibition of works by some youth across the country among others.

Briefing the media in Accra on Wednesday as part of activities to mark the day, the Director General of CTVET, Dr Fred Kyei Asamoah, said the youth of Ghana who are the future leaders needed the best training to lead the industrialisation drive of the country.

He explained that the current spate of investment being made by the government attested to the importance the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo attaches to the TVET sector.

The Director General commended Nana Akufo Addo for his interest and support for the TVET sector which used to receive little support from various governments.

Dr Asamoah said the TVET sector when approached holistically would offer all-around development of individuals and prepare them for more active participation in society, paving the way for greater stability, harmony and inclusiveness, and thus empowering the individual.

He stated that the government through the Education Ministry had put in place various policies that would ensure the smooth transformation of the nation's economy through education.

The Director General recounted how skills development for the world of work has become more visible on the development agendas of international agencies and national governments.

"As more children, youth and young adults achieve basic education, it is important for them to achieve functional literacy and skills development for employability that enables them to attain decent work, support themselves and their families as well as be recognised as effective members of their communities", Dr Asamoah said.

He was upbeat that the current state of training and support to the sector would soon turn the nation's economy around as many youths keep equipping themselves with the right skills to make them economically empowered after their schooling or training.

The Director General charged the youth to take a keen interest in the acquisition of skills that would make them employable so they do not end up joining thousands of unemployed youth parading on the streets across the country due to the lack of job opportunities in the country.

Background

July 15th of every year has been earmarked as World Youth Skills Day across the globe.

It is based on this that countries select appropriate days to mark the day to remind the world of the need to support the training and acquisition of skills for the youth.

This year's global theme for the day was "learning skills for life, work, and sustainable development" but that of Ghana was "unlocking the full potential of the Ghanaian youth through technical and vocational education".