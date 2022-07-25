Nigeria: Vote-Buying Evil Force Threatening Nigeria's Democracy - Sanusi

The 14th Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi, has described vote-buying as an evil force that is threatening the sanctity of democratic process in the country.

Sanusi spoke virtually during the fourth-anniversary lecture of Penpushing Media, with the theme: "Social Media Regulation: Insecurity and Elections Accountability in Nigeria", held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

He said vote-buying was against the tenets of democracy and a disrespect to the electoral law, as well as the sanctity of the ballot.

Sanusi particularly expressed worry over voters' display of thumb-printed ballot papers as evidence of trading their votes to politicians.

He said, "So as Nigerians commend the politicians for improvement to the law, we need to call on all Nigerians to be vigilant and for institutions to respect their mandates while remaining neutral and to ensure justice and fair play.

"One of the major ways in which elections are being subverted in the new act is the policy of vote-buying, and this is a lack of respect for the law on secret ballot.

"The Nigerian people and citizens must get together to ensure the sanctity of their ballot and secrecy of their elections. We need to ensure that those we elect into office are those who were announced."