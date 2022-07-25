Liberia: Arcelormittal Liberia Provides U.S.$25,000 to Liberia Marathon Trust for 2022 Race

Organizers of the Liberia Marathon have received a major financial boost to adequately prepare for the 2022 edition of the race, thanks to the provision of USD $ 25,000 (Twenty-five Thousand United States Dollars) by ArcelorMittal Liberia, a long-time partner of the event in Liberia.

The presentation of the USD $ 25,000 check was made Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the Invincible Park in Sinkor, Monrovia.

Head of Government and Community Relations at ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) Marcus Wleh said the company was honored to be a major sponsor of the 2022 Liberia Marathon and was looking forward to participating in the race on August 21, 2022.

"We are happy that the Marathon is taking place and it is expanding. We know that in due course we will also have events taking place in Nimba, Bong and Grand Bassa Counties. On behalf of the CEO, Mr. Jozephus Coenen and the management and staff of ArcelorMittal Liberia, we like to thank the Liberia Marathon for accepting us as a major sponsor. We look forward to participating," Mr. Wleh explained.

Receiving the check, Charles D. Cooper, Chairman of the Board, Liberia Marathon Trust and Co-Founder of the Liberia Marathon commended ArcelorMittal Liberia for its strong commitment and continuous support to the Marathon.

"We like to thank ArcelorMittal Liberia for their contribution over the years to the Liberia Marathon. We are the premier road race in the country and since 2011, we have had thousands of runners to participate in the competition."

Mr. Cooper said the 2022 Marathon will a be big event, compared to the past editions.

"This year we expect it to the largest road running race that ever happened in Liberia. It's going to be exciting. World records are going to be broken during this race. We are inviting everybody to come and participate, so we really want to thank ArcelorMittal Liberia for making this event to be happening, a grateful Cooper expressed.

The marathon is an inclusive, uplifting public event that celebrates Liberia's developing success story, with a mission to create opportunities for Liberian long-distance runners to develop and showcase their talent.

Since its maiden edition in 2011, ArcelorMittal Liberia has been a strong partner, providing similar financial support of USD $ 25,000 towards last year's edition of the race.