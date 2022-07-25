Liberia: House of Representatives Adjourns With the Passage of 27 Bills in 2nd Quarter

Monrovia — The House of Representatives of the 54th Legislature, has adjourned and passed 27 bills, in its 2nd Quarter

Members of the House of Representatives are expected to resume work on the second working Friday in October to October 14, 2022.

Presiding officer Deputy Speaker J. Fonati Koffa said 42 bills were introduced during regular and special Sittings, of which 27 bills were passed, during the 5th Session in the just conclusive 2nd Quarter.

According to the revised (adopted) Rules and Procedures of the Legislature, the Senate and the House of Representatives have divided their works into three (3) Quarters, to meet up the new budget circle, which runs from January to December.

The 1st Quarter runs from the second working Monday in January up to May.

The Second Quarter was from May 17, 2022, to July 22, 2022, while the 3rd Quarter is expected to run from October 14 to December.

In his adjournment statement last Friday, Deputy Speaker Koffa stated there were 20 regular sessions, 13 executive sessions, and two Special Sessions.

"Total numbers of Executive Bills passed were 15, numbers of Senate bills concurred with were four; numbers of House bills passed were five; numbers of House's Joint Resolution were two, and the number of Certificate of Extension was one."

The Deputy Speaker added: "Total numbers of bills in committee room are 18; which include 5 House's bills, three Executive Bills, five Senate Bills and five Petitions.

The Grand Kru County District #2 Representative disclosed that there were 11 appearances of Ministers and Directors.

Leadership

Presiding Officer, Deputy Speaker Koffa has appointed a 15-man Ad hoc Committee to add on Leadership, to steer the affairs of the House of Representatives during the break.

Those selected, include Rep. Lawrence Morris (Montserrado); Rep. Vicent T.H. Willie ll (Grand Bassa); Rep. Dr. Isaac Roland (Maryland); Rep. Mambu Sonii (Grand Cape Mount) and Rep. J. Marvin Cole (Bong County).

Others are, Rep. Clarence Massaquoi (Lofa); Rep. Joseph Sonwarbi (Nimba); Rep. E. Madison Gwion (Grand Gedeh) Rep. Finda G. Lassanah (Bomi); Rep. Ellen Attoh-Wreh (Margibi); Rep. Rosanna Shaack (Rivercess); Rep. Nathaniel Bahway (Grand Kru); Alexander Poure (River Gee); Rep.

Cllr. Kane Wesso (Gbapolu) and Rep. Samson Q. Wiah (Sinoe)

Integrity Bills Passed

The Deputy Speaker said although it has been tedious it was a rewarding experience as well as a pleasing duty and an honor, to preside over the sessions for the last two weeks.

"... we did the best that we could, that is what our people brought us here for. We now go forward. we were pleased to pass significant numbers of bills, including most of the integrity bills that the eyes of our people and the international community have looked upon us," the Deputy Speaker noted.

He further stated: "History will judge that indeed we were here and that indeed, we acted. Sure, there will be a number of criticisms, some justified and some no; but that is who we are and that is what we came here for. So to my fellow colleagues, I say thank you."

Meanwhile, some of the integrity bill approved include, granting prosecutorial power to the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC); the Whistleblower Act of 2021 that is seeking to protect whistleblowers as well as Witness Protection Act Of 2021 which seeks to grant protection to witnesses.

Also, passing the Dual Citizenship Bill but with limitations, Anti-Money Laundering, Terroristic Financing, Preventive Measures and Proceeds of Crimes of 2021 and among others.