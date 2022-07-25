Liberia: NEC Rejects Updated Liberty Party Constitution Submitted By Sen. Karnga-Lawrence

Monrovia — Resolving the impasse and rigmarole which has rocked the opposition Liberty Party (LP) for nearly two years now to guarantee genuine reconciliation ahead of the 2023 general and presidential elections will not be achieved anytime soon as a result of the latest decision taken by the National Elections Commission (NEC) to reject the party's revised constitution submitted by its suspended Political Leader Senator Nyonblee Karnga Lawrence.

Senator Lawrence is representing the people of Grand Bassa County on the ticket of the dismantled Collaborating Political Parties (CPP).

It can be recalled that on Monday July 11, Senator Lawrence along with some of her followers gathered at the Boulevard Palace in Monrovia to sign and submit the corrected version of the party's constitution to the National Elections Commission. This was, however, done in the absence of the party National chairman, Musa Hassan Bility, Secretary-General, Martin Kollah and other Executive Committee members.

The chairman, the secretary-general, and the executive committee members' absence from the signing, FrontPageAfrica gathered was due to the "unilateral manner" in which the embattled political leader, Sen. Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence makes decisions relating to the party.

FrontPageAfrica has obtained a copy of communication dated July 6, 2022, written by Sen. Karnga-Lawrence to the party chairman inviting him and all Executive Committee members of the National Advisory Council, to the signing ceremony of the now-corrected LP 2021 constitution.

As a follow-up to her communication, Sen. Karnga-Lawrence sent the chairman a text message stating:

"Good afternoon Musa, in the spirit of reconciliation and redeeming our party from all these unnecessary fights and noise, let me appeal to you and the other EC members to be at the boulevard hotel tomorrow to conclude on this matter," noting that, "if you don't mind both of us can have a one on one an hour before the actual meeting".

In his response via the same medium, Mr. Bility accused Senator Lawrence of wrongly proceeding to resolve the matter and as such, he and other executive committee members could not attend the signing ceremony.

"Nyonblee, I am once again constrained to remind you that the manner in which you are proceeding is wrong and I urge you to reconsider your stance if your objective is indeed "reconciliation and redeeming our party from all these unnecessary fight and noise". Let me remind you that the unnecessary fight and noise stemmed from your decision to bring a Party matter, which could have been resolved internally, to the NEC for resolution" Mr. Bility stated.

NEC rejects

But despite the decision taken by Mr. Bility and others to stay away from the process, Senator Lawrence and her supporters went ahead and signed and submitted the document to the NEC.

Barely a few weeks after the receipt of the corrected version of the LP constitution from Senator Lawrence and her supporters, the NEC has raised additional issues, questioning the motive behind the move.

In a communication dated July 21, 2022, addressed to the embattled Political Leader of the LP Senator Lawrence, and copied Mr. Bility and Mr. Kollah, the commission maintained that its decision taken to accept the 2021 notarized constitution of the party remains intact.

Senator Lawrence had earlier requested the commission to replace the LP's 2021 notarized constitution with the 2015 constitution due to alleged alteration done by Mr. Bility.

But the Board of Commissioners on January 10, 2022, informed the party that the notarized 2021 constitution submitted by Mr. Bility is "presumed proper and remains as such until successfully challenged in keeping with due process or via an amendment by the party".

Following the Board's decision, Senator Lawrence and others filed a complaint against the commission, Mr. Bility and Mr. Kollah at the Supreme Court of Liberia for alleged forgery, criminal conspiracy, and criminal facilitation.

After two months of legal battle, the Justice-In-Chamber of the High Court Sie-A-Nyene G. Youh denied the petition which was filed by Senators Lawrence, Steve Zargo, and Mr. Jacob Smith

The NEC, in its latest letter addressed to Senator Lawrence, maintained that its previous information provided to the LP on how its notarized 2021 constitution can be challenged and amended, "remains undisturbed" as a result of the rejection of the writ prayed for by the embattled Political Leader and the others.

The commission observed that despite the Justice-In-Chambers' ruling on the matter, Senator Lawrence and the others, submitted and attached a "convention report, a notarized constitution signed on July 11, 2022, and the court's decision in the matter in a communication sent to the electoral body.

"In the referenced communication, you (Senator Lawrence) stated, among others, that "based on the acknowledgement and commitment of the both parties" to make corrections to the LP's 2021 constitution and resubmit same to the Commission, the "Justices" did not see the need to issue the writ".

Bility, Kollah contended Nyonblee's action

Following the submission of the notarized constitution to the NEC by Senator Lawrence and her supporters, the National Chairman and Secretary General of the LP contended that Justice Youh did not give any instruction regarding the July 11, 2022 letter sent to the Commission by Senator Lawrence.

Their contention was stated in a communication addressed to the NEC.

The pair informed the Commission that they did not sanction or authorize the submission of the LP's constitution to the body by Senator Lawrence.

No instruction or commitment

The Board of Commissioners of the NEC observed that Justice Youh's decision, which was served the body, "does not make any mention of an instruction or commitment by the parties regarding the July 11th submission" as claimed by Senator Lawrence.

"Without proof to the contrary, the Commission can only act within the confines of the decision the Honorable Supreme Court served on it (NEC), which states that her Honor declined to issue the writ prayed for".

Need proof

"Because your July 11, 2022 communication follows the referenced prohibition proceedings at the Honorable Supreme Court and cites "commitment" reportedly made by the parties during the said proceedings at the Honorable Supreme Court, the Commission will need proof of same and its effect, if any, before it may act on the referenced July 11th submission to the Commission" the NEC maintained in the communication addressed to Senator Lawrence.

Nyonblee Didn't listen to Bility

Barely a day prior to signing and submitting a new version of the LP Constitution to the NEC, Mr. Bility cautioned Senator Lawrence from proceeding as the move was counter-productive to ensuring reconciliation among executives and partisans of the party.

FrontPage Africa managed to obtain leaked WhatsApp exchanges being the duo.

In his chat, Mr. Bility acknowledged receipt of the invitation to attend the LP signing ceremony at the Boulevard Palace in Monrovia, but claimed that the event was organized by Senator Lawrence "without any input from and in disregard to the consensus decision of the very EC, which is the highest decision-making body of the Party, speaks volumes".

"It would seem that you are decided on continuing to make unilateral decisions on behalf of the Party, which is the exact source of contention that brought about the crisis we face today. For the record, even though I thought it was absurd to begin with, I forwarded your initial citation to the EC to attend this event because, even as Chairman, I do not have the authority to make decisions on behalf of the EC".

EC Rejected

Mr. Bility pointed out that he forwarded the citation for the signing of the constitution to the National Executive Committee of the party.

According to him, the EC overwhelmingly rejected the citation.

"You have chosen not to address the concerns put to you but, rather, to again ask that the EC be present at the event. This in and of itself shows your utter lack of respect for the very EC that you are asking to attend and your belief that we should continue to run our Party as an imperial body where you are the one who makes all of the decisions regardless of the opinions of other leaders".

Mr. Bility emphasized that despite the move made by Senator Lawrence as a "Public Relations show" and as such, he and other executives of the LP had "no interest in participating in that".

"We have had enough public displays. For the record, the EC will not be in attendance at the event for the reasons we have already stated in the communication to you".

Nyonblee remains expelled

Mr. Bility maintained that Senator Lawrence remains expelled as Political Leader of the LP and as such, she should focus on dealing with the issues which prompted her expulsion.

"Secondly, if you are genuine in your stated desire for reconciliation, we welcome it. However, I urge you to rethink the path that you are taking towards achieving this. Let me give you a word of advice - the surest way to ensure that you don't achieve your objective would be your continued disregard for the EC and the Constitution of the LP. If I were you, I would cancel your scheduled event and, instead, reach out to the EC for discussions and consultations about moving forward, which includes first dealing with the fact that you have been expelled as Political Leader and how you intend to remedy what brought about this expulsion."

He informed the NEC that Senator Lawrence is an "ordinary member" of the LP.

Warning

He stated that leadership is not about shoving your positions down people's throats, but about working alongside others to build respect and trust.

"Reconciliation is not a word that you throw around just for play, but it is an action term and your actions must show your intent. Nyonblee, frankly speaking, this action of yours does not show that intent and, putting aside the personal injury that your actions have caused me, as Chairman I must warn you that if you decide to proceed with your planned event tomorrow, you will be in effect putting a wider divide in an already untenable situation".

"Lastly, reconciliation does not occur in a vacuum of acknowledgment about roles in the rift. As a leader, one must be prepared to heal the wounds BEFORE true reconciliation can occur."

Mr. Bility emphasized that he and other EC members of the LP are not interested in "sound bites of talks of reconciliation but rather in positive actions towards reconciliation".

Remains committed to reconciliation

He noted that despite the current situation, he remains committed to reconciling the LP.

As evidenced by that, he disclosed that he has already begun consultations with stakeholders to hear their views and opinions.

"We will continue to do so within the prescribed Party mechanisms. But be assured of this - we will never allow our Party's Constitution or its leadership structures and mechanisms to be railroaded and never again return to a place where the fate of Liberty Party is decided by a single individual or a few persons".

"This is again an invitation to you to do the right thing and engage the Party in a TRUE spirit of reconciliation. We have made the difficult decision to move on from what has happened and chart a way forward that considers all. I urge you to do the same".

For months now, the National Elections Commission (NEC) continue to recognize Mr. Bility and Mr. Kollah as National Chairman and Secretary General respectively of the LP.

The latest demand for a proof or evidence to the ruling from Justice Youh from Senator Lawrence by the NEC questions her legitimacy and standing within the LP.

Already, she and scores of her supporters, have been suspended from the party for allegedly reneging to pay dues in keeping with the constitution of the political institution.

With the latest situation, it is now clear that the hullabaloo and internal wrangling within the LP would not climax anytime soon as both parties continue to flex muscles or showcase supremacy.

Ahead of the 2023 general and presidential elections, there exist frustration and disappointment among hundreds of partisans and supporters of the party -with many hoping and planning to find new political homes-if executives of the LP are not able and ready to bury their differences in the interest of the party.