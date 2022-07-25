Liberia: Businessman Johnny Kpehe Under Pressure From Bong Residents to Contest Senate Race in 2023

Gbarnga — Businessman Johnny Kpehe has come under severe pressure from prominent and critical stakeholders of Bong County to contest the forthcoming 2023 senatorial election in the county.

Rising from a crucial political meeting of prominent leaders of the county in Gbarnga, the county capital, the decision to endorse Kpehe was contained in a communique issued and made available to FrontPageAfrica.

The stakeholders, in the communique signed by over 40 elders and several youth groups from the county, described Kpehe as the candidate with the requisite capacity to win the senatorial election in 2023.

The stakeholders also extolled Kpehe's virtues, including his sound educational qualifications and enviable humanitarian track records.

The chiefs also claimed that Kpehe's love for humanity and service to the people of Bong County, relentless energy to mobilize the people, as well as his "capacity to interact with the grassroots put him forward as one with the greatest potentials that can win the 2023 senatorial election in Bong County".

"Kpehe has been doing well for the people of Bong County and it's about time we reward him with the position of senator of Bong County," Honest White, a chief in Bong County said. "We will mobilize in the nooks and crannies of Bong to ensure Kpehe is elected senator of Bong County."

Just last week, District Three representative Marvin Cole told FrontPageAfrica that he, along with the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs Nathaniel McGill and Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor, have reportedly agreed to support Kpehe's ambition.

"We have already concluded the negotiation to support Kpehe as a party. The ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) is looking for a candidate who's politically marketable and we have found that pedigree in Kpehe," Cole said. "Kpehe's loved by the people in Bong County and it's time we leverage on his popularity."

Minister McGill, however, couldn't confirm nor deny the lawmaker's assertion, but said the CDC was on the haunt for a "popular" candidate to contest on the party's ticket.

Efforts to get to Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor proved futile.

Cole's declaration for Kpehe appears to be a blow to former Senator Henry Yallah, whom he had earlier endorsed.

Kpehe, who declined to comment on his rumored senatorial ambition when contacted by FrontPageAfrica, had a 31-minute private discussion with Minister McGill during his just ended stakeholders meeting in Gbarnga.

Minister McGill when asked about his meeting with Kpehe, said: "We discussed about how we could collaborate to help the re-election of President George Weah. He's one young man who I admire so much even though it was my first time meeting him. I have a lot of positive things about him, and I thought to invite him."

The CDC, FrontPageAfrica gathered, is searching for a candidate to support ahead of next year's senatorial election amid speculations that the party has reportedly decided not to support Yallah following his dismal performance in the December 2020 senatorial election.

Sen. Moye rooting for Kpehe?

As reported by FrontPageAfrica last week, Bong County Senator Prince Moye appears to have given his nod to Kpehe, having unsuccessfully tried to prevail on incumbent senator Henrique Tokpa to relinquish his re-election ambition.

Tokpa has facing a tough re-election amid allegations that he has failed to bring back the dividends of democracy since his election 2018.