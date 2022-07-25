Ghana: First Phase U.S.$35,000 Royal Seed Orphanage Home Clinic Completes

The first phase of a $35,000 site clinic for the Royal Seed Orphanage Home at Ofaakor in the Awutu Senya District and its environs has been completed to improve health care delivery.

Funded by the President of Saginaw Valley State University (SVSU) in the United States of America, Professor Donald Bachand and his wife, Mrs Liana Bachand, the facility whose construction began in 2018, has offices, consulting rooms, pharmacy ward and record room.

Professor Joseph Ofori Dankwah of the SVSU updated journalists on the project when a 60-member medical team of the university inspected the site over the weekend.

He recalled, that Professor Bachand and his wife visited Ghana in 2016 and went to Home and saw the need to have the clinic to support the children, and the community at large to help them access medical care.

Prof Dankwah stated that the couple organised and solicited for funds to construct the clinic to assist them access medical care.

Dankwah who is a Professor in the university said the clinic was expected to be completed in 2027 and efforts were also being made for the regulators to get it licensed.

He said the clinic had started as an infirmary, taking care of the children of the orphanage but its services would be expanded to the community.

Prof. Darkwah said students from the university would also come to the clinic on a regular basis to assist the Home and the community.

The Personal Assistant of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Home, Ms Naomi Bentil, stated that the home which begun in 2002 started with four child and currently has 166 children.

She commended the sponsors of the project for the initiative, stating that it would go a long way to improve the health needs of the children and the community at large.

Ms Bentil stated that in previous years the Home used to send the children to Kasoa Health Centre and Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital when the children fell sick.

"We have babies and special need children and sometimes have to travel at night with the children to hospital when there are emergencies which pose risk, having the clinic at this premises would help attend to emergencies," he added.

She said one of the challenges facing them was food and appealed to institutions, organisations, philanthropists, churches to donate to the home to help them discharge their duties effectively.

As part of the occasion, the medical team in collaboration with Ghana Medical Relief educated the children at Home on dental health issues and were also registered unto the National Health Insurance Scheme to help them access medical care.

The medical team to Ghana is expected to visit communities in Agogo in the Ashanti Region among others to provide general medical checkup and provide treatment for residents.