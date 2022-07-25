Ghana: Philanthropist Builds Gh¢1.8 Million Police Station for Shama

Shama — The Guantoahen of Shama in the Western Region, Nana Kwamina Dekye I, has donated a GH¢1.3 million one-storey building to the Shama District Police command.

The facility has a counter, two cells for males and females, offices for the District Commander and the Crime Officer and other ancillary offices.

The Guantoahen also known in private life Isaac Kwamina Afful has also renovated the old police station.

Handing over the facility, Nana Kwamina Dekye I said the increase in population of Shama and its environs created a concern and the need for a modern police station to create conducive environment for policing in the district and Ghana at large.

He said unfortunately investment by the private sector in promoting and supporting policing in the Shama District and other areas had not been very encouraging.

Nana Dekye I who is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Lower Pra Rural Bank Plc in the Western Region said police officers needed and deserved good working conditions, and that included modern police station to enable them to perform their duties effectively and efficiently for the good of individuals and businesses.

He said the security of Shama was very paramount to the growth of businesses and for companies to set up factories for the development of the area and it was not the sole responsibility of the government, adding "to ensure our personal safety we cannot remain spectators all the time and expect prudent policing within the district".

He commended the Maame Araba Bedu Foundation, Abontam Ekisi Ebusua, the Shama District Assembly and all who in diverse ways contributed to the successful construction and inaugurating of the project.

The Western Regional Minister, Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, said all over the world police services were regarded to be of great importance in providing security and safety everywhere.

The Western Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Victor Adusah-Poku, said on August 5, 1963, General Constable Class 2 R.J.M. Gyimah with four other officers were sent to Shama from Sekondi Detachment and Takoradi Regional Training Centre to start the Shama Police Post in rented quarters.

He said on April 15, 1976, the Shama Police Post was moved to its current location, adjacent Ghana National Fire Service and on September 7, 2015 the station was upgraded to District Police Command.

DCOP Adusah-Poku said public safety and security were essential ingredients for the creation of wealth and ensure congenial atmosphere for social and economic prosperity.

The District Chief Executive for Shama, Mr Ebenezer Dadzie, in his welcome speech appealed to the Police Administration to make Shama a Divisional Command to help fight crime in the district.

The acting Paramount Chief of the Shama Traditional Area, Nana Kwamena Wienu 11, said the traditional council was ready to release land for the construction of Police Barracks to accommodate the Police in the district.