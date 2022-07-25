Gambia: Bob Keita's Ex-Wife Arrested

Sainabou Mbye, the former wife of Bubacar Keita alias 'Bob' Keita, has been nabbed and placed under police custody since Friday 22nd July, 2022. Ms. Mbye is being investigated for her alleged involvement in the untimely death of a minor.

When news of her arrival from Senegal was disclosed to this reporter, Foroyaa immediately despatched him to the Banjul-Barra crossing point to witness her arrival under escort by personnel of the Police Interpol Unit and the Gambia Police Force (GPF).

She arrived Banjul terminal at 20:08 together with the corpse of the late Muhammed, the two year old baby whose death is the subject of investigation.

She was escorted by vehicles with registration number GG 0431 A and AIG C 159 WL. The team was received at the Banjul terminal by another vehicle with registration number BJl 3036 Q. Ms. Mbye was onboard the vehicle with registration number GG 04431 and was escorted straight to Police Headquarters, while the ambulance carrying the deceased child drove to the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital (EFSTH).

The police issued a statement titled: "Sainabou Mbaye Safely Returns with Deceased Muhammed, Now in Police Custody" in a press release, and below is the full press statement for public consumption:

"Following the initiation of contact through Interpol for the swift facilitation of the return of Sainabou Mbye and the deceased child, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) hereby notifies the public that they have safely arrived and are in police custody.

"The office of the IGP wishes to take this opportunity to register profound gratitude and appreciation to the Senegalese Security through Interpol Gambia for their cooperation and swift response in this crucial matter.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The public is further re-assured that all necessary measures will be taken to diligently investigate the incident preceding the death of the child and appropriate actions shall follow.

"Meanwhile, police bail granted to Cherno Mbye and Kibily Dambelly has been revoked as investigation intensifies. They are equally under police custody.

"In this regard, members of the public are strictly warned to desist from taking the law into their own hands or interfering into the process for any reason. Such instances will not be tolerated, as the peace and tranquility of the country will never be compromised.

"The public is further reminded to continue exercising restraint and desist from provoking situations of unrest. All are urged to allow due process to be followed throughout.

"The IGP wishes to once again encourage the general public to be law abiding at all times."