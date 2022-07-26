Nigeria: Train Attack - Gunmen Free More Hostages

25 July 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Akin Oyewobi

The terrorists are still holding 39 hostages

The gunmen, who attacked a Kaduna-bound train in March, and abducted several passengers, have released four more hostages.

The release of the hostages comes a day after the terrorists released a video of them hitting some of the male hostages with a cudgel.

In the video, the distressed hostages were heard calling on the Nigerian government to come to their rescue.

A newspaper publisher, Tukur Mamu, who had previously negotiated the release of some of the captives, confirmed the release of the four hostages on Monday.

Mr Mamu, who is also a media consultant to Kaduna-based cleric, Ahmad Gumi, said the release of the captives follows the intervention of their family members.

He identified the released passengers as Oluwa Toyin-Ojo; Hassan Lawan; and Ayodeji Oyewumi.

He said one other victim, Gladys Brumen, was released last week.

Mr Mamu said does not know if the relatives of the hostages paid a ransom before they were released.

He said with the release of the four, 39 of the victims are still being held in the forest.

The son of a former military governor of Kano state, Idris Garba, his wife and children and many others are reportedly among those still being held.

Nine passengers were killed during the attack.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X