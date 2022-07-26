Nigeria: Lagos Workers Ready for Solidarity Protest - NLC

26 July 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Victor Ahiuma-Young

THE Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, said, yesterday, that it was ready for the two days nationwide protest, beginning today, in solidarity with the striking university workers.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU; Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions, NASU; the National Association of Academic Technologists, NAAT, and Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, have been on strike for five months over unresolved issues with the Federal Government.

Briefing after a stakeholders' meeting at the NLC secretariat, Chairman of the NLC, Lagos State Council, Mrs Funmi Sessi, said: "We will converge as early as 6:30 a.m. at Ikeja and take off by 7.00 a.m. to deliver a letter to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in Alausa.

"The protest is to support ASUU in the ongoing strike, so we call on all affiliate members to come out en masse."

Also speaking, the Zonal Coordinator of ASUU, Lagos State, Dr Adelaja Odukoya, said: "ASUU does not like a strike but wants to press home demands to make the nation's universities competitive with global standards.

"The struggle is in the interest of our children. Enough is enough, government must fund the education system. If Nigeria must develop, attention must be paid to our university education."

Vanguard News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X