Ghana: Cases of Monkey Pox Rise to 34 - Ghana Health Service

Thirty-four Monkeypox cases have been confirmed in six regions with more than 50% of cases in the Greater Accra Region according to the Ghana Health Service.

Ashanti, Bono, Bono East, Eastern and Upper West are among the regions the cases were recorded.

The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, who disclosed this at a press briefing held in Accra added that the last confirmed case in Ghana was on July 15th 2022 and the ages range from 9 months to 45 years.

"So far, no fatality among the cases have been recorded and the majority of cases are males," he added.

He noted that the World Health Organization (WHO) had declared monkeypox a global emergency and urged Ghanaians to observe the protocols to contain the spread of the disease.

"The WHO has declared Monkeypox a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC)," he stated.

On measures to contain the outbreak, he said District Rapid Response Teams and Case Management Teams have been educated on Monkeypox Outbreak Response Measures and that dissemination of WHO Preliminary Guidelines on Case Management is ongoing.

"In collaboration with the Veterinary Services Department, the GHS is conducting assessment in the affected communities, contact tracing and follow-up and enhanced education in schools and communities," he added.

According to him, the risk of widespread Monkeypox cases exists but does not pose a major threat.