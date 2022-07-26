Guinea Bissau: President Weah Welcomes to Liberia President Embalo of Guinea Bissau

The President of the Republic, H. E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, Monday, July 25, 2022 welcomed to Liberia his Guinea Bissau counterpart, His Excellency Umaro Sissoco Embalo, ahead of Liberia's 175th Independence Day Celebration tomorrow, Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

The Guinea Bissau leader and entourage touched down at the Roberts International Airport at about 12 noon local time, and received by President Weah along with other Liberian government officials.

President Sissoco is one of several leaders of the subregion expected in Liberia to grace the National Day.

President Embalo, the current Chairman of the ECOWAS, was elected at the just-ended Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, held in Accra, Ghana.

President Weah was instrumental in the election of the Guinea Bissau President, who took over from Ghanaian President, Mr. Nana Akufour Addo.

Ahead of Tuesday's national event, the two leaders are expected to hold tête-à-tête behind closed doors, focusing on regional issues as well as the bilateral ties between Liberia-Guinea Bissau.