Burkina Faso: Ghanaian Killed in Suspected Terrorist Attack in Burkina Faso

Binduri — A Ghanaian was among two civilians, who were killed in recent suspected insurgency in neighbouring Burkina Faso, last week.

The Ghanaian, a citizen of Binduri District, in the Upper East Region, only identified as Akama, has left behind three wives and 13 children.

The family of the late Akama were among 1,183 Burkinabes, who fled the Burkina Faso in the wake of the terrorist attack, to seek refuge in Ghana, the District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr. Ayinga AbagreYakubu, has told Ghanaian Times, in an interview.

Mr Yakubu disclosed that upon their arrival in the country, the Upper East Regional Minister, Mr. Stephen Yakubu, asked the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) to carry out profiling and screening at the border towns before they were permitted entry.

The DCE said Binduri alone was hosting 1,072 refugees, while the Bawku Municipality and Bawku West Districts were hosting 98 and 13, respectively.

However, the Bawku Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Amadu Hamza, said the number could increase as the days went by.

"The terrorists attacked a community in Burkina Faso, which borders my district. It is only the White Volta that separates us, so when they were attacked, they had to seek refuge in neighbouring communities by crossing the river to my district", Mr Yakubu said.

Responding to concerns that the refugees had been left at the mercy of mosquitoes, following limited accommodation, he said plans were far advanced to secure mosquito nets for them.

Mr Yakubualso said he was collaborating the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Binduri Constituency, AbdulaiAbanga, and the Regional Minister, to ensure more accommodation, and healthcare for the refuges.

Mr. Yakubu said security has been beefed up at the border communities,adding that a temporary military camp was erected at Binduri to check any spillover of the terrorist attacks.

The Zebilla District Police Commander, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Jackson Kportufe, said the terrorist attack resulted in persecution and killing, in Burkina Faso.

He said about 13 people were seeking asylum at a refugee camp at Kaare, in Sapelligain the Bawku West District.