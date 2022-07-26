Ghana: Hepatitis B,C Screening Takes Place Ahead of World Hepatitis Day Celebration

The Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Department of Public Health / Internal Medicine, in collaboration with Gaslidd Ghana and Roche has held a two-day Hepatitis B and C Screening as precursor to World Hepatitis Day schedule to take place on Thursday.

World Hepatitis Day is observed each year on July 28to raise awareness of viral hepatitis, an inflammation of the liver that causes severe liver disease and liver cancer.

In an interview with Ghanaian Times on the theme "Bringing hepatitis care closer to communities-Hep can't wait", Hilda Akorfa Kumako, Principal Nursing Officer, Public Health at the Hospital called on Ghanaians to know their hepatitis status to manage themselves effectively.

She said treatment for the disease was possible if discovered on time and that those, who tested negative, would have to be vaccinated against the virus.

"With a person dying every 30 seconds from hepatitis related illness even in the currentCOVID-19 crisis, Ghana can't wait to act on viral hepatitis, she added.

She said Hepatitis was an inflammation or infection of the liver, which was caused by a virus and spreads when people come in contact with the blood, open sores, or body fluids of someone who has the virus.

For her, the days of stigma were long gone as everyone was vulnerable to the disease hence, the need for all to know their status for early and effective treatment.

She described some medical conditions including hepatitis 'B' as "silent killer" that could only be detected after screening.

"The hepatitis 'B' virus affects the liver, and if not detected early and properly managed, the consequences can be dire," she stated.

Mr Isaac OpokuDonkor, a beneficiary, expressed gratitude to the hospital for the kind gesture.