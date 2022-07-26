Ghana: National Sanitation Authority in Offing

26 July 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Jemima Esinam Kuatsinu

The German Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Jeroen Verheul, has resolve to support the Ministry of Sanitation and water Resources to establish the National Sanitation Authority.

This initiative will enable the authority to tackle sanitation and water challenges which have been the bane of national development over the years.

Mr Verheul said this on Thursday in Accra when he paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Ms Cecilia Dapaah, to brief her on his outfit's position on collaborating with the ministry so far.

The discussions centred on how to speed up the processes to enable the embassy contribute its quota towards the establishment of the National Sanitation Authority (NSA).

The two also touched on ways to capitalise investments of the Upper East water supply project aimed at improving the reliability and sustainability of water supply to Navrongo, Bolgatanga, Paga, Bongo and its surrounding communities in the Upper East Region.

Mr Verheul expressed satisfaction of the works on the phase one of the Upper East water supply which is expected to be inaugurated by the President in August this year.

He said the embassy would also do feasibility studies for the expansion of the project.

Madam Dapaah said it was important to expand water coverage to as many people as possible across the country, adding that providing water to Ghanaians had been the agenda of government stressing the "government is committed to bringing portable water to the door step of every Ghanaian."

She said government's interest had always been to partner with the private sector players to help add value to all that government is doing.

