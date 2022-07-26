Ghanaian, Dutch Businesses to Explore Business Opportunities

At least 200 investors, companies, and entrepreneurs would have the opportunity to visit The Netherlands to discuss business opportunities.

Slated for September 28 to 30, 2022 this year's Netherland-Ghana Business fair; is under the theme: "Our Digital Future: Ghana beyond 2022".

The special guest of honour is the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, who will deliver a keynote address on digitalisation and its prospects for foreign investors, and businesses.

There will be, workshops, matchmaking and visitation to some companies and networking cocktails on various days of the fair.

A statement issued by the organisers in Accra yesterday said "This year's objective is to bridge the gap between Dutch investors and businesses and Ghanaian businesses as well as provide an opportunity to know more about the changing trends in e-Commerce, digitalisation, data censoring and knowing the latest products and services in the business technology industry."

The statement said representatives of authorities from both countries would have the opportunity to discuss Netherland-Ghana partnerships, trade and investments.

It said opportunities for business to government and business-to-business and matchings would occur during the period.

The annual event of the Netherlands-Ghana Business Fair will be carried out under the auspices of the AfroEuro Foundation in collaboration with the Embassy of Ghana in the Netherlands, the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) and the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI). Its goal is to create an atmosphere of partnerships and networks for many investors bilaterally and globally from the Netherlands.

Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the last two years' events were held virtually through an online conference with delegates from Ghana and Netherlands via zoom.

Notwithstanding the challenges, this year's event will be held again in The Netherlands to host the attendance of participants, stakeholders, and partners.

The event seeks to target Dutch and Ghanaian businessmen and investors who are looking for expansion opportunities, knowledge partners, suppliers and buyers.

The Ghana trade delegation will comprise companies, business leaders, entrepreneurs, professionals and experts from various sectors (Agriculture, Housing and Real Estate Development, Digital (ICT), Water management, Sustainable businesses, Waste management, Made in Ghana goods etc.)

Ghana which is home to the administrative headquarters of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), gateway to West Africa and largely Sub-Sahara Africa, has great value and opportunities to offer Dutch investors and companies which would lead to successful partnerships and further deepening the economic cooperation between Ghana and the Netherlands.