Ghana: Okuapeman Launches Odwira Festival

The Akuapem Traditional Area has launched this year's Odwira Festival in Accra, with a call on the people to foster unity for sustainable development.

The event, which was in collaboration with the Ghana Tourism Authority and the Beyond the Return Secretariat, was on the theme; "Unity in our Heritage to foster Sustainable Development".

Slated for September 12 to 17, 2022, this year's festival would be climaxed with boxing, football gala, clean-up, health screening apart from the usual traditional rituals.

Kyeretwie Nana Adu Sarpong, the Gyasehene of the Paramount Chief of Akuapem Traditional Area, addressing journalists, said "this year's event promises to be exciting, educative, informative and entertaining."

He said the festival sought to mobilise and unite the people for development, promote cultural and moral values of the people.

Nana Adu Sarpong cautioned that "the display of unadulterated Akuapem culture would not be swallowed up by the numerous social activities planned ."

He called on the people of Okuapeman to embrace culture and traditional governance "since it is the direct institutions of our forefathers, which always bring peace, love, togetherness and sense of belonging."

The Gyasehene said "this year's event promises to be exciting with new technological aspects since the world is now transformed into a technological era. This year's Odwira festival would be enhanced so that in centuries to come we will still have proves and imperial evidence of how Odwira is celebrated," he added.

Nana Adu Sarpong said the Akuapem Traditional Council would collaborate with the national security to ensure peace and security during the celebration of the festival.

"We're going to instill the discipline of Okuapem that we're known for. We're not going to tolerate indiscipline and we're going to collaborate with the security agencies to ensure that there's peace and harmony throughout the festive season," he said.

Nana Adu Sarpong called on the people of Akuapem, both home and abroad, to participate in the celebration of the festival.

The Manager of the Beyond the Return Secretariat, Ms Annabelle McKenzie, expressed excitement at the programmes line-up for the event.

She said that "this year's Odwira Festival would tie in perfectly with the national 'Year of Return' agenda."